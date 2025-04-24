Minor who allegedly shot California City police officer to be prosecuted as an adult

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Cal City police officer continues to recover at home; 17-year-old suspect to be prosecuted as an adult

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The officer involved shooting that took place on Monday is now being investigated by the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is a minor so little information is being released. I'm Steve Virgen your neighborhood reporter.

At around 4 o'clock Monday afternoon, shots rang out, leaving a California City police officer wounded with a shot in the leg.

"The officer that was shot is at home recovering. And we do expect him to make a full recovery in time," said Justin Vincent, Cal City's Director of Public Safety.

Another officer placed a tourniquet on the downed officer while the Director of Public Safety went after and engaged the suspect at gunpoint.

The suspect who shot the officer is a 17-year-old girl. KCSO was in Cal City Wednesday taking over the investigation.

"We do not know at this time how the district attorney's office will choose to charge this case. We are working very closely with the Kern County Sheriff's Department."

The shooting occurred in the late afternoon near Corwin Street and Lime Avenue. Officers responded to shots fired at a passing vehicle. The suspect shot at a police officer upon exiting his vehicle and struck him in the leg. The suspect herself was also struck twice during the shootout that went into another neighborhood near Hickory. The 17-year-old was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

"This has been a very difficult time for our department. We all realize the risks involved as first responders. And that any call can be that call where lethal force becomes a factor in an incident. I'm extremely proud of our officer," Vincent said.

ABC 23 has learned the kern county district attorney's office plans to prosecute the 17-year-old suspect as an adult.

KCSO says the shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation. I'm Steve Virgen your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

