Mojave Gold Rush Days return after 5-year hiatus

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Gold Rush Days set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Mojave after a 5-year hiatus thanks to Mojave Chamber of Commerce and several local sponsors.



Gold Rush Days begin with a chili cook-off and dance at Mojave Elks Lodge followed by a parade on Saturday morning.

More information about Gold Rush Days can be found at VisitMojave.com.

Gold Rush Days began in 1935 in Mojave.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Eureka! The Mojave Gold Rush Days are back! After a 5 year hiatus, the community weekend festivities return.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

The tradition of celebrating Mojave's history is meaningful for many people, including Ted Hodgkinson.

"My first relationship with the parade was when I was in the fifth grade in 1958, I was asked to be the banner carrier at the opening of the parade. And that was a lot of fun, I remember doing that."

Now as president of the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, Ted Hodgkinson has been instrumental in bringing back Gold Rush Days … after a five-year hiatus.

The parade is not expected to be as big as it was when Ted was a kid, but it's a re-start with a goal in mind.

"We're trying to start one up because in 2026 we'll have the 150th anniversary of Mojave forming, so we wanted some activities for that event," Hodgkinson says.

Gold Rush Days begin with a chili cook-off and dance to live music at the Mojave Elks Lodge on Friday night.

The spotlight event takes place Saturday morning with a parade that starts at the Elks Lodge and ends at Mojave High School.

Food, vendors, and activities will be available at the football field.

Next year, the event is scheduled to take place at Mojave East Park, which is under renovation.

More information about Gold Rush Days can be found at visitmojave.com.

"It's gratifying to have the support."

Heather Benes, the Chamber of Commerce secretary, tells me many local companies have helped bring back Gold Rush Days.

For 25 years, she owned the Mojave Movement Arts Center dance studio and was the one supporting Gold Rush Days.

Now she's on the other side, planning for all the events.

"Of course, everybody's nervous and hopeful. And enthusiastic. … It's just a learning experience.

To find out how to volunteer at Gold Rush Days you can email the Mojave Chamber of Commerce at mojavechamber@gmail.com.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

