Mojave mother speaks out after son suspended from school

In this video, a Mojave mother claims derogatory words were exchanged between her son and a female security guard; she is wanting to take legal action.

Mojave mother Michelle Valmer says she's among a group of parents urging the Mojave School District to allow their kids to participate in spring sports and activities.

Mojave superintendent Katherine Aguirre says the security guard incident is a personnel matter and is under investigation.

Aguirre says she has appealed a finding that Lone Pine officials said no racial slurs were used against Mojave during a football game in October that ended in fights.

A mother in Mojave claims not enough is being done to support kids in this high desert town.

Michelle Valmer says her son was suspended from Mojave High School recently... following a fight on campus, but says this is just the latest in a series of disagreements she has with the school district.

“At this point I’m done with this, the way they treat our kids. I think you’re the adult, you’re security. He’s a minor kid. He’s going to say stuff that’s going to upset him," says Michelle Valmer, a Mojave High School mother.

That’s Michelle Valmer talking about an altercation that happened on February 15th.

She says it ended with derogatory words between her son and a female security guard.

As a result – he was suspended for five days.

It's one of the reasons Valmer says she's upset with the district and wanting to take legal action.

“There’s no voice here for these kids. So now you’ve taken all sports from all football players for all year and now what is there for them to do? Mojave, this little town, has nothing for the kids," Valmer says.

Valmer’s son, Adrienne Arrington, played quarterback for the football team.

He was one of more than a dozen players suspended in October for a fight during a game against Lone Pine.

As a result, players were suspended from all winter sports and school activities. Valmer tells me she appealed that decision but never received a reply.

"He said: what is left for me to go to this school?" Valmer says.

Virgen: "And, what did you tell him?"

Valmer: "It just broke my heart. Put me in tears. You're absolutely right. I really didn't have an answer for that."

I reached out to the Mojave School District about the latest suspension... and got a statement from superintendent Katherine Aguirre – who said the high school security guard incident is a personnel matter and is under investigation.

In November, Aguirre filed a uniform complaint procedure to the Lone Pine superintendent claiming that there were racial slurs used against Mojave during the football game.

Lone Pine officials investigated and reportedly found no racial slurs.

Aguirre said she has appealed that result.

A group of parents want more discussions about the football brawl and how it could have been avoided.

Valmer says they're also asking for an after-school music program to be implemented.

“What I hope is that they listen. They listen to our kids. That’s what I’m hoping for," Valmer says.

Also... Valmer says she’s among a group of parents urging the district to allow their kids to participate in spring sports and activities.

