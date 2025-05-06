New salon in Mojave to support Boy Scout Troop 888

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Boy Scout volunteer leaders open a new beauty salon and barber shop next door to support Troop 888 in Mojave.



Sal and Jennifer Delgado opened their beauty salon and barber shop last week with a ribbon-cutting and recognition from city and county representatives.

During the first month of business, the J Momentum salon will be selling $10 raffle tickets with the first-place prize being free haircuts for a year (one haircut per month). Second place is free haircuts for six months (one haircut per month) and third place free haircuts for three months (one haircut per month).

Appointments can be made on the salon's website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Boy Scout building in Mojave is getting some much needed financial help from an unlikely source. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. The help is coming from a beauty salon! Here's what's happening.

Sal and Jennifer Delgado wanted to start a business that would benefit the Boy Scout Troop in Mojave. They are volunteer leaders for the troop and have two boys in the troop. A little more than a year ago, they restarted the troop that had been dormant for nearly 40 years. Last week, they opened a beauty salon and barber shop, transforming half of the building.

“Jennifer came up with the name. We actually thought for the Boy Scouts what we could to help them with the building," Sal Delgado says.

The married couple went to cosmetology school. They were determined to help the Boy Scouts in Mojave.

“What business can we put that will one, benefit and help our scouts? Two, help give jobs in the community. And, a business that will help the community or service the community. So … salon," Jennifer Delgado says.

There hasn’t been a new salon in Mojave for a long time, Sal told me. The business will also benefit people like Cassandra Root, a stylist.

“I’ve been praying for a salon to open up in Mojave for a long time. Years and years, so we are very fortunate to have Jen and Sal here. They are helping the community tremendously and I’m just so happy I get to be a part of it," Root said.

Cassandra said she and her husband will also help with the Boy Scout Troop and become volunteer leaders.

“Us being in Mojave, our children are our top priority for us. Serving the community is huge. And just spreading love and support in any way that we can is a top priority for our guests and everyone here,” Root said.

