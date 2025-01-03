New skate park nearing completion in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Tony K, the founder of Skate for Something, is highly instrumental in the design and concept of the new skate park at Central Park in California City.



A skate park is expected to be completed in California City by the end of March.

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening is scheduled after all the work is done.

Tony K says he asked California City council for places for skaters to skate when he was a teenager, 47 years ago.

You'll see skateboarders performing tricks in California City in just a few months. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. A new skate park is coming to Cal City and skaters are excited.

“It’s finally here. It’s pretty incredible. I can’t wait for it to be done,” says Tony K., the founder of Skate for Something.

Tony, a skater who grew up in California City, says the new skate park at Central Park in the desert town, is 47 years in the making.

“We piled in the City Hall meeting, there were seven of us at first … And then when it came time for the public to say their part, I walked up right up to the microphone and I said: Hey we’re local skaters, we’re kids looking for somewhere to go. … the mayor at the time pretty much laughed us out of the City Hall meeting.”That’s when Tony was a teenager. Now, he’s among the skaters from his group Skate For Something that helped design the new skate park in Cal City.

“This skate park wouldn’t have ever happened if Tony wasn’t involved. His drive to push this forward for the skaters to want a skate park in California City is what motivated me to argue with the council and push it forward so that dream would become a reality,” says Kelly Kulikoff, the former mayor.

The funding for the skate park came through the federal American Recovery Plan Act. American Ramp Company is constructing with a maximum cost of $800,000 according to the city.

American Ramp Company advised the skate park be built on the corner of Conklin Boulevard and California City Boulevard to attract visitors, Kulikoff said.

The skate park will feature ramps, stairs and railings for various tricks.

There are also plans for a splash pad nearby.

The projects are expected to be completed by the end of spring.

Meanwhile at Balsitis Park, renovation is complete that includes a new playground and a full court for basketball.

That funding of nearly $375,000 came from a Community Development Block Grant administered through Kern County.

“What a lot of City Council people don’t realize is you’re a product of your environment. Our environment clearly doesn’t have anything for them to do. So what are they gonna do? They’re going to go out and get in trouble. You give them somewhere to go somewhere to hang out and to work on their skills and behavior, and their discipline they get from skateboarding, then they’re likely to have a better shot in life, you know?” Tony says.

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening is in the works after all the work is done. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

