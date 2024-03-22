Off-roading for charity: Cody's Ride comes to Cal City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Loyd Waters and his wife, Paige, prep for the 16th annual Cody's Ride in the desert just outside of California City.



23ABC's Steve Virgen takes a ride on a side-by-side for a portion of the 30-mile Cody's Ride.

An off-roading community gathers in the desert near California City each year... to remember and honor a young man who died from brain cancer 15 years ago.

Cody Waters and his family visited Cal City in 2008... That's when he started showing signs of brain cancer.

He passed away in 2009…

Event volunteer Frank DePina took me on a practice run, a portion of Cody’s 30-mile Ride. It was a lot of fun and a glimpse of what Cody would want in his honor.

The event raises money for families and loved ones who battle deadly diseases. Cody’s father, Loyd, and his wife, Paige, say they expect nearly 500 people for the event on Saturday.

“A little on the shy, quiet side. But he was athletic. He played baseball, football, and basketball and of course, he rode a motorcycle. We were out here quite often. He had a dirt bike that he rode," Loyd Waters, Cody Waters Foundation president, said of his late son, Cody.

Loyd worked in law enforcement in Inglewood and now lives in Orange County with his wife, Paige.

They say they are grateful for the Cal City community, including the VFW, one of several supporters of this ride.

Paige said she did not get to meet Cody but she sees his impact during events like Cody’s Ride.

“This is all possible because of all the people who come out and support us year after year. And, we’ve grown each year a little bit and it’s just been heartwarming,” said the Cody Waters Foundation event coordinator.

