Plan in place for Cal City prison to become immigration processing center

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — California City Mayor Marquette Hawkins says he's expecting the town's prison to reopen as a federal immigration processing center and he's prepared to talk about it during Tuesday's city council meeting.



CoreCivic has hired some employees to begin preliminary activation activities

A sign at the facility reads: "California City Immigration Processing Center."

ACLU representatives plan to attend Cal City's council meeting on Tuesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A federal immigration processing center opening in California City? That's the question on people's minds in the desert town and Kern County. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. It is expected to be discussed at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Cal City Mayor Marquette Hawkins says he expects that the town’s prison will reopen as a federal immigration processing center. Private owner CoreCivic confirmed by email that it’s a “viable solution,” and they “have begun some preliminary activation activities, pursuant to a letter agreement,” with ICE. A contract has not been finalized.

Hawkins says he’s ready for people to talk about the issue at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“I welcome all voices. I think it’s important that all sides are heard in this exchange. That people are given every opportunity to speak about these items,” Hawkins says.

Rosa Lopez, a spokesperson for the ACLU, reached by phone, says ACLU representatives are planning to attend Tuesday’s council meeting. She said they want to make people aware of the potential negative impact the immigration processing center can have... and referred to the facility as what would be the state’s largest immigration processing center.

She adds that many in the community are not aware of this possible change.

I reached out to ICE media communications and they have yet to respond.

Hawkins says the immigration processing center will make a positive economic impact on Cal City with regards to water and sewage and jobs.

“A reopening of that facility is going to be looked at as an economic advantage or benefit to the city. However, 40% of our population is of Latino descent. I also recognize that component as well. Most of them are American born. However, there may be some family members affected and what not. So there’s an impact, a social component as well," says Hawkins.

Hawkins says he recently received a tour of the facility and spoke with CoreCivic representatives. He tells me he emphasized the city’s desire to have some oversight of the facility.

“There are both constitutional and statutory rights that people have, no matter what their status is. So we have to understand that. Fairness is important and due process is also important. So we had those conversations.”

Because the correctional facility is private property, I was asked to leave the premises. Tuesday's council meeting is scheduled to start at 5 pm. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

