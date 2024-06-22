Ready for Takeoff: Tech 45 to manage Cal City Airport

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Cal City goes with Tech 45 to manage its airport for the year; the city will pay $80,000 to the company based out of Tehachapi.



Chad Rosacker, the founder of Tech 45 Airport Management Group, says he wants to increase traffic at Cal City Airport before re-opening the restaurant on site.

Cal City will pay $80,000 to Tech 45 to manage the airport for a year.

Tech 45 plans to increase security at the airport and install a new camera system.

Rosacker says Tech 45 will seek grants to help pay for needed improvements at the airport.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

California City has high hopes for its airport... placing the future expectations on Tech 45 who will take over management of the facility.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Last month, I told you that the city was choosing between two management groups.

Now, Cal City sees clear skies with Tech 45... and believes that the airport can reach its potential.

"We're going to show everybody what can happen when you treat the airport well. We're going to do it at a cost that is no more than the one person that they had working here."

Chad Rosacker, the founder of Tech 45, tells me that the Tehachapi-based management group turned things around at the airport in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and now, he wants to improve the Cal City airport.

The city will pay 80,000 dollars to Tech 45 to manage the airport for a year.

"The airport's got great bones. It's got a lot of possibilities, especially here in the aerospace valley. There's a lot of demand for facilities," Rosacker says.

Cal City was deciding between two management groups, but the other group withdrew due to differences with the city.

Tech 45 says they have plans to upgrade various areas at the airport, including the terminal.

And increase security with a new camera system.

Rosacker says they will seek grants for improvements to the airport... with plans for a fly-in event and cookout most likely this summer.

As for the restaurant on-site?

"The restaurant is going to open when we can have it be a good self-sustaining business," Rosacker says.

That means increasing the traffic at the airport, which Rosacker expects to happen during the first two months.

Meanwhile, the city council says it's been pleased with Tech 45's passion and experience.

"Let's see what they can do. It's a one-year contract. Let's see what they can do … I'm hoping it's going to be beneficial to the city," says Ron Smith, the Cal City Mayor Pro Tem.

Tech 45 plans to upgrade this RV park at the airport and have it ready for use in the coming weeks. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

