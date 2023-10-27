Ready to Rumble: Wills Boxing Club a 'big hit' in Cal City

Video shows fighters training at Wills Boxing Club in California City.

Aspiring boxers, young and old, are taking to the ring at Wills Boxing Club in California City.

Many people say there’s not much to do in this desert town.

I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter in California City at Wills Boxing Club... a place where people can release a little stress... workout... (and hit something)... all in one place.

“Listening. Listening makes a good boxer. If you can listen and you can understand, you can become a great fighter," said Cedric Wills, owner of Wills Boxing Club in Cal City.

Children and adults in the community are listening... and learning... from Cedric Wills at Wills Boxing Club. Wills and his wife, Terry, opened the gym a year ago. Soon after that, the gym became packed with kids and aspiring boxers.

Hope Rogers is one of the few females who is enjoying the gym.

“Moving around the ring is hard, also exhausting, but you can get used to it when you start get going here," Hope said.

And wills doesn't just train those in the pugilistic arts. He also works with a wide range of children.

“There’s just a bunch of nice people here. They just help me with my stuff. That’s like the only reason why I like boxing and also just punching people," Theodore said.

Cedric has been in the fight game for more than 40 years, training pros, amateurs and children.

Everyone calls him “coach.”

A little over 20 years ago, he landed a small part as a boxing referee in the movie, “Ali” starring Will Smith. He has the poster from his part in the movie on the wall at the gym.

"To learn from Coach is just an honor to be honest. I’ve learned discipline from him. I’ve learned how to condition myself. I’ve learned how to better my fighting and better my style. Learning from Coach is just an amazing experience," Sephryn McClure said.

The gym’s atmosphere is mostly fun. But Coach Wills has lofty goals for his boxers.

“Future amateur champions. Golden Glove champions. AAU champions. Diamond belt champions and I see future fighters taking it to the next step to becoming pro, from this gym right here,” Wills said.

After one year, it’s easy to see that wills boxing club has become a ‘big hit’ in the community.

