Renovation boosts California City Chamber of Commerce

The California City Chamber of Commerce celebrated its renovated facility and visitors center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

The future is looking bright for the California City Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber celebrated a newly renovated facility and visitors center on Saturday.

“I like how it’s kind of designed with the two sections. So we went ahead and decided to put the chamber of commerce on one, and open up the second side as the visitors center to the local non-profit and organizations out here,” said Jessica Rojas, the chamber's president.

She was describing the chamber of commerce building on Cal City Boulevard.

The visitors center now features the East Kern Historical Society... a display that includes classic newspaper clippings.

Saturday’s event has given the chamber confidence that it can succeed in the future.

What were some of the feelings you experienced during the event on Saturday?”

“We experienced everyone being excited. There was really good buzz and feed and conversation about the direction the chamber is going and the direction that the city as a whole is going," Rojas said.

Rojas and others believe the chamber and businesses in Cal City are on the path to thrive.

“It seems like that in 2020 everybody faltered. Everybody was, you know, slowing down. It took us three years to get back to doing business again,” said Renee Rivera, treasurer of the chamber.

Rojas said the chamber wants to be more active and bring back events that shut down during the pandemic.

“We’re also working on bringing back our Queens to California City too that we’ve kind of lost since Covid. So the Chamber will be bringing that back and we’ll have that community representation, and we had a few of them here as well,” Rojas said.

The chamber of commerce and visitors center is open Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 pm, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

