Resource event increases food distribution in California City

More information about the event can be found on the Safe Haven Kids League website.

Last year, over 600 people were fed at the inaugural event. This year, that number is expected to exceed 1,100.

Starbucks, Costco and CAPK are among the sponsors helping out at the event.

What’s a basketball gym filled with turkey, chicken and ham. Well …. it’s not a “tourna-meat!”

Steve Virgen: How were you guys able to reach that number?

Anthony Myers: “Our sponsors.”

Anthony Myers, co-founder of the Safe Haven Kids League, tells me Starbucks, CAP K, Costco and others will be distributing food and helping families carry the loads to their cars. Myers says he expects a line to be wrapped around the building. He expects Central Park to be packed with families.

“This place is going to be a full building. It’s like if you’re doing nothing else this is where you need to be because this is where everyone else is going to be. Safe Haven Rocks!" Myers says

Safe Haven Kids League has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2021, Myers says.

“We tried to start off as an after-school program and then ventured into community resources. And we’ve just taken off from there," Myers says.

