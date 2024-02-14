Safe Haven Kids League thrives in new facility

In this video, Safe Haven Kids League of California City co-founder Anthony Myers said the non-profit has more food and feed more people than before with its new facility.

Victory Baptist Church helped Safe Haven Kids League acquire a new facility.

Victory Baptist Church pastor Ron Smith said no one should be without food in Cal City.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Safe Haven Kids League has made a strong impact on California City in the three years since it began.

I’m Steve Virgen your Cal City neighborhood reporter.

As a non-profit they have helped multiple families with food and clothing.

Last month, they moved into a new facility and their efforts have quickly intensified.

Me: "To be able to get free groceries, and food every once in a while, what does that mean to your budget and family?"

“Oh, it’s a big help. We appreciate it. Very much,” said Carol Kraft, a California City resident.

Carol Kraft was among the 328 people who received food on Tuesday at Safe Haven’s new resource center and food pantry.

It’s open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed on Valentine’s day.

“I think it helps everyone that is in need of food. It’s very important because there’s a lot of people hurting for food out here," Glenn Byerrum said.

The non-profit began in 2021 to help children and has grown to provide much more.

With the help of Victory Baptist Church they were able to have a grand opening a month ago.

“We were doing this going out to the parks and what we found out was some people would get there too late and we didn’t have any more to offer them. But now that we have a facility we’re able to bring in more food and more selections.”

Anthony Myers says several sponsors and organizations have helped Safe Haven grow in such a short time. They not only help Cal City but also much of East kern. on Saturday, nearly 2,000 people received food.

“All you have to do is show up for a Tuesday, a Thursday, a Friday, to see this parking lot packed with people. When they do their monthly food giveaways, seven-tenths of a mile on Saturday, vehicles were lined up … There’s no reason for anyone in our community to go hungry any more,” said Ron Smith, Victory Baptist pastor

To find out more about the Safe Haven Kids League you can visit their website at safehavenkidsleague.org.

