Skate For A Plate: Skateboarders in Cal City compete to help those in need

In this video, Bradley Wagner of Ridecrest wins the Highest Ollie contest and collects $200 at Skate For A Plate.

Skaters donated food as an entry to compete in contest at Central Park in California City.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

They call it “Skate For A Plate.”

Skaters in California City found a creative way to help those in need.

Bradley Wagner completed the highest ollie and won 200 bucks on Saturday at central park. But the real winners are in the community. Wagner and all the skaters donated food items so that they could compete for prize money.

“Same as every other day. Just goin’ out, skatin, doin’ my thing," said Wagner, a Ridgecrest resident.

(What are you going to do with the money?

“Maybe get some food. Some boards. Who knows," he said with a laugh.

Brenndan Olson won $50 for first place in the 18-and-over contest.

“It’s this activity I love and there’s this good cause behind it, so there’s just no reason not to support it," said Olson, also from Ridgecrest.

The event is in its third year and comes from the non-profit: Skate For Something, which features skaters competing for causes, including building skateparks in low-income communities.

“I started it in 2018 to just prove that, you know, skaters aren’t just dirtbags. We’re out here actually doing something good. Yeah, there’s a couple of bad apples in the crowd, but we try to wean them out and come out here and have a good time and get everyone involved … just have some fun," said Tony Colosky, founder of Skate For Something.

Tony lives in Mojave. He grew up in Cal City, where a new skatepark is expected to be built at Central Park next year. But he’s skeptical that it will be done.

“Fingers crossed. I’ve been trying to get a skate park built out here since I was 14 and I’m 39 now. That tells you the story right there,” he said.

Tony is looking forward to having events when a skatepark comes here.

