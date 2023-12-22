Special Delivery: Select Cal City students receive gifts from police and fire staff

California City kids from area schools recieve gifts from police officers and firefighters.

A tradition for more than 20 years continues in Callifornia City, as police and fire staff deliver Christmas gifts to students.

Select students from California City schools received gifts from police officers and fire firefighters.

And first responders got something too... several smiles during four special deliveries.

Levon King was among nearly two dozen kids to receive gifts.

The six-year-old and the rest of the children were hand-picked from three area schools.

Priscilla McDuffy and Antoya king offered drawings to show thanks.

“Thank you to the California City police department and Happy New Year and Happy Holidays," King said.

The children wrote down their Christmas wish list.. Madeline Mays wanted a volleyball.

“I’m very thankful for these gifts. And, I’m happy that we got picked. And, I like them," Mays said.

For more than 20 years, Cal City police and fire staff have been delivering gifts during Christmas time.

“When we show up to someone’s house, it’s usually for a bad reason. For us this is a good opportunity to be put in a positive light, to be the good guys and try to help as best we can,” said Jesse Hightower, the California City Police Chief.

Little Levon had a simple message for the Cal City police officers and firefighters.

“Thank you," Levon said.

Cal City police and fire departments rely on donations for their gift deliveries. You can drop off gifts or money there during the holidays.

