They Got Next: Cal City kids learn life skills through sports

In this video, children play basketball during practice at California City Middle School.

Cal City kids learn about life skills, including financial literacy, while part of non-profit club We Got Next Sports.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We got next" is a phrase that has echoed across playgrounds for decades when a person or team calls the next game.

In Cal City, it means a great opportunity for kids.

"We Got Next Sports" teaches kids about sports, but also how to be leaders.

(Conversation with 11-year-old Kyno Carter...)

ME: How good are you? You think you're a good basketball player?

KYNO: "Yeah."

ME: How good?

KYNO: Like, One to Ten? Like … a Nine.

ME: You think you can take me?

KYNO: "Maybe, (laughs), yeah, (laughs)."

Eleven-year-old Kyno (kee-no) Carter doesn't lack for confidence. He's an energetic kid who loves sports. He stays out of trouble, for the most part.

"He's OK. He gets a little attitude sometimes. But other than that he's good," said Tiffany Carter, his mother.

Before about a year ago there wasn't much to do in Cal city. But now Kyno along with a couple hundred kids are a part of the club.

"We Got Next Sports has definitely made something for the kids to do and to stay out of trouble," Tiffany Carter said.

Aleisha Coulter and her husband, Jamal, who have three children, started We Got Next Sports so that kids have activities, including football, basketball and cheerleading. They also learn life skills with an opportunity to grasp stock trading.

"We try to teach them more than just sports. Leadership, teamwork and we also have parts of our non-profit. We have another sector called, 'Wealth Magnets,' where we plan on teaching financial literacy and things like that for children. We want the parents and children to come to financial literacy classes," said Aleisha Coulter, president of We Got Next Sports.

By the way, Kyno did beat me in a game up to three. I did get one shot on him. But Kyno is too nice.

If you would like info on how to donate or register, go to wegotnextsports.com.

