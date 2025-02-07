Air Force Thunderbirds inspire during assembly at Desert High

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds land at Desert Junior/Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base to interact and inspire.



The Thunderbirds, who performed at last year's Super Bowl, will next perform at the Daytona 500 next weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When the Air Force Thunderbirds aren't soaring across the sky and dazzling crowds, they are recruiting or trying to inspire more pilots. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. They were doing just that at Desert High School at Edwards Air Force Base.

“We have 695,000 total Air Force airmen with 68,000 currently deployed. So it gives us a sense of pride to come out here and showcase what the Air Force means to us but to everybody else. And to demonstrate what the Thunderbirds do as far as the professionalism, the precision and team work that we showcase and highlight on a day to day basis,” said Sirivia Rice, First Sgt. Air Force Thunderbirds.

That’s the message the Thunderbirds delivered to Desert Junior/Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base.

“Our mission is to recruit, retain and inspire. And it gives us the opportunity to highlight the members to be the best versions that they can be. Right?" Rice said.

Sirivia Rice is first sergeant and one of eight pilots with the Thunderbirds.

“I take care of all 135 members of the team that includes the health, morale and welfare of them, their families, everything. I’m in everybody’s business because that’s the first sergeant’s motto: People are my business,” Rice says.

At Desert, some students have access to a class that features flight simulators. Michael Kirkley, a lab instructor, says there is a shortage in the aviation industry …

“We need to get more people now in this industry. We’re trying to do everything we can to help eliminate the shortage. I know we can’t do it at one high school but there are other high schools here in Southern California that are starting to put together programs similar to this. It’s a good thing. It’s a win-win deal for everyone,” Kirkley said.

The Thunderbirds' next performance comes next weekend at the Daytona 500. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

