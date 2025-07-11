Two Cal City councilmen resign during heated meeting over racial accusations

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Two California City councilmen resigned Tuesday night during a heated council meeting that erupted over accusations of racism after a request for the city to pay a $1,000 membership fee for Mayor Marquette Hawkins to join the African American Mayors Association.

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Hightower and Councilman Michael Kulikoff both stepped down from their positions during the meeting, which became emotionally charged when Hightower challenged the membership fee request, citing the city's budget constraints.

California City resident Steve Whittey accused Hightower of racism during the public comment period.

"One of our council members here, he was the police (chief) and he had a problem with the black and brown community," Whittey said.

Hightower responded to the accusation.

"You sir, are an idiot. You don't know me and you don't know what I stand for," Hightower said.

Another resident, Quiana Spears, who participated in the meeting via Zoom, also expressed frustration over the situation.

"Nobody should be seeing no color. If this organization is here to help him, to help all of us, this should be no problem, whatsoever. This is upsetting to watch," Spears said.

Hightower declined to be interviewed about his resignation, stating in a text message that the matter is between him and the city.

Kulikoff, who resigned toward the end of the meeting, cited different reasons for his departure.

"It appears the council has no power. No councilmember can get anything on the agenda when we vote and move forward with an action item. Nothing is getting done," Kulikoff said.

In a follow-up conversation, Kulikoff defended Hightower and Councilman Michael Hurles against accusations of racism, saying they are looking out for the city's interests.

"I feel race has no place in the council meetings. I believe organizations use it as a tool to get people excited and to control people to get results they want. Ultimately it boils down to funding they get to create chaos," Kulikoff said.

Mayor Hawkins, who is just seven months into his term, said he wasn't surprised by the night's events.

"You know, nothing ever surprises me," Hawkins said.

Hawkins explained that he has previously spent his own money on city-related trips and is now considering seeking reimbursement. He also defended his decision to allow all citizens to speak during the meeting.

"I always err on the side of allowing our citizens to speak. Their words and their ideas, their thoughts, they matter," Hawkins said.

Despite an anonymous donor ultimately covering the $1,000 membership fee, both councilmen still resigned. Councilman Ron Smith had supported paying for the mayor's membership in the African American Mayors Association.

"I am not apologetic that I'm doing everything that I can to support him ... the number of hours he spends outside of this city and inside of this city to make this city better," Smith said.

