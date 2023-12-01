Wreaths Across America tradition continues in Cal City, Mojave

In this video, U.S. Air Force veteran Christopher Stroh talks about his daughter who started Wreaths Across America in Cal City 11 years ago.

More than 30 student volunteers are helping with the Wreaths Across America event in Mojave

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During the holidays, Cal City and Mojave make sure to remember their veterans.

It's a meaningful event for veteran Christopher Stroh that gives him great pride.

(How do you feel when you talk about her?)

“I feel a great sense of pride. It really kind of chokes me up sometimes how strong a person she is for as small a person she is. She’s the love of my life," said Stroh, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Stroh’s granddaughter, Colleen Murillo, wanted to honor veterans with wreaths when she was nine as a project as Little Miss East Kern County. The tradition continues in Cal City as they are part of Wreaths Across America, which honors veterans during the holidays. Now, Colleen is a member of the U.S. Navy. She is stationed in Bahrain.

“She’s a trooper. She stuck through it. She has osteoporosis and during basic training she suffered 17 hairline fractures in her lower legs. The Navy offered her an out if she wanted to quit and she said no,” Stroh said.

Stroh and his wife, also named Colleen, receive support from local businesses as well as help from the VFW, including Mick Thomas president of the VFW Riders group. The VFW and the riders group put on dinners to raise money.

There are 144 veterans buried at Cal City’s cemetery.

Meanwhile in Mojave, there are 522 veterans buried at its cemetery, coordinator Tami Kelley says. She says 31 students from Mojave Junior/Senior High School are volunteering for the event on December 16th. She has worked at the school for the past 29 years, the past nine she’s also been coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

“It teaches the kids. I think they get a lot out of it. If I’m around them, I tell them what each of the veterans represents," Kelly said.

The December 16th event in Cal City features a motorcade escort of the wreaths to the cemetery.

