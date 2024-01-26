Are you a low-income individual? This program might be for you.

California residents who don’t qualify for health care coverages such as Medicare or Medicaid could be in luck with a new health care program.

Kaiser Permenente is giving people potential access to primary care services, specialty care, even emergency room care.

“We’re trying to be specific in helping kind of support people that fall in that gap in that health coverage gap and unfortunately people that offer — get offered health care through their employer are not eligible for our plan,” said Consultant for Kaiser Permenente Cody Ruedaflores.

A study from the UC Berkeley Labor Center shows that there are 520,000 uninsured Californians — the population that Community Health Ruedaflores says the Community Health Care Program was created for.

In order to be eligible, applicants must also live in a Kaiser Permenente

service area, with your household income being no more than 3 times the federal poverty level.

“From a dollar and cents perspective a household of four people that’s a household making up $90,000,” said Ruedaflores.

Ruedaflores says with Southern California having a high immigrant population, the program has the ability to make a real impact in people’s lives.

For qualifying individuals, Ruedaflores says any financials stressors are taken care of.

“It’s completely subsidized so that if an individual is eligible they do not have to pay premiums or co payments for services within our Kaiser Permanente health care delivery system so it’s really I think it’s a great program,” said Ruedaflores.

No U.S citizenship is needed to qualify. The last day to apply for the program is January 31st. Visit the their websiteor call 1 (800) 464-4000.

