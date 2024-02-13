Bigger and Better - New and Improved Police Station set to come to McFarland

The McFarland Police Department is set to see some new and improved changes in the next coming months as a grant is set to create a new state-of-the-art police station.

currently working with an 800 square foot facility, the new station will be sat on top of 27 acres of land, bringing in more resources.

The McFarland Police Department is expanding... thanks to a recent allocation of several million dollars from the state.

A hefty plot of land will be transformed into a state-of-the-art police station.

“In 2020 we had 3 police officers and one part-time chief. Now we have, in 2024 we have 26 non sworn and sworn police officers - we have almost a full staff,” said McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon.

Mayor Ayon says the addition of this new police station will not only allow McFarland P.D to expand their workforce, but it will also give the department access to amenities that they didn’t have before.

“We haven’t had a new one since 1957 and the need was there,” said Mayor Ayon. “We have an 800 square foot facility for 26 employees.”

The five million dollars were secured from the state budget by Senator Melissa Hurtado and Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains.

Senator Hurtado says she understands how hard it can be for rural communities to receive necessary funding where these types of financial opportunities are extremely hard to come by.

“Communities like McFarland, the budget is five million dollars for the entire city to make the services of police and fire and paramedics and city staff all function,” said Senator Hurtado. “The city has probably never seen this type of grant or funding for the city in the history of the city so it’s a huge deal.”

The building will be located on the corner of Mast and Taylor Avenue. A critical spot as it is rooted deep in the community being across the street from the local middle school, down the street from the high school, and close to a neighborhood park.

Police Chief Brian Knox says the department's current building is not nearly enough to properly assess different cases and the creation of the new station is not a want but a necessity.

“We had to police out of a very small building and a lot of times the resources that you need in order to interview say suspects and also victims, we’ve had to do it out of a combined office sometimes the Sargents office would be utilized as our interview room which is very inadequate,” said Chief Knox.

Chief Knox says this has led to suspects being able to escape through windows — leaving the department to chase after them. But with the purchase of this 17 acre plot of land, Chief Knox says they’ll be able to have proper interview rooms, holding cells, hire more officers, and create more after school programs.

Mayor Ayon added while they are grateful for this kick start — more funding will be needed to have the end results look like their current blueprints.

“Potential getting more funding from the state because it's not just going to cost five million it could cost up to 12, 13 million,” said Mayor Ayon.

With this being a long-term need, construction is set to begin as soon as possible — hoping to see a ribbon cutting of the station at the end of the year.

