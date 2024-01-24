Books... For Kids... For Free!

Video shows an introduction of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and how the Kern Literacy center is trying to encourage more parents to sign up for the program.

Sending children ages 0-5 a free book once a month mailed straight home, even offering Spanish books.

National News Literacy week is here but Literacy starts at a young age. Which is why the Kern Literacy Center introduced a program that sends a free book to kids every month right here in Delano.

“So it’s brand new its only in a few counties and so right now since the launch we’re at about 5,560 ish enrolled across the county, said Executive Director for the Kern Literacy Council Ian Anderson.

Anderson says the Dolly Parton Imagination Library came to the County in September of 2023 and while they are pleased with the progress made, only 36 kids have been enrolled in Delano.

“We know that kern county as a whole is not doing that well we know that it’s only about 38% of Kern County children are at or exceeding English Language Proficiency,” said Anderson.

It’s an issue thats been affecting Kern County for years, which is why Anderson says he reached out to Delano officials to create a pop up event to write more kids into the program.

“Its important for us as leaders to bridge that communication from our community, the services that other players like the Kern Literacy Council provide for our community and making sure we spread that awareness,” said council member Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.

Solorio-Ruiz says books can have a huge impact on a child’s growth especially at a young age and its important to utilize these resources.

17 year-old Carter Beardsley says he grew up with teachers for parents, introducing him into the world of reading young, he wants to spread the message of how beneficial it was for him and how the Dolly Parton Library will help support other kids.

“It really does bring you literature straight to your doorstep and it gets kids reading really early on,” said Beardsley.

Anderson says it takes about two months after signing up to start receiving books but says the wait is worth it.

“The amazing opportunity that imagine library provides is that we know that getting books in the hands of kids early and the ability to read early on decreases criminality, it increase the opportunity for children to be able to graduate,” said Anderson.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is available to sign up for year round and is free of charge, just visit your local library for more information.

