Cesar Chavez Cheerleaders set to Represent Hometown in London

It’s not often that a trip to summer camp ends with another camping opportunity across the pond. A handful of cheerleaders from Delano have the unique chance to spread their enthusiasm in England to mark the new year.

After attending the USA Cheer Camp and competing in the All-American tryouts, six cheerleaders from Cesar E. Chavez High School, have the opportunity to perform in the New Year’s Day parade in London. Although the opportunity comes at a price, qualifying cheerleaders say they wont let that get in their way.

“I was so excited I felt like I accomplished something, and I was just so happy like I accomplished it,” said Mariah Lopez.

That was an exciting time for Mariah Lopez when she was chosen to perform at the Varsity Cheer New Years Parade in London.

Lopez and her teammates were given this opportunity after her school brought the USA cheer camp to them for three days.

Principal for Cesar Chavez high Justin Derrick says living in a smaller community, they want to expand on what they currently provide to push students to grow more.

“A lot of our students don’t have the same opportunities as some of our other kids maybe in downtown or in bigger cities to be exposed to those opportunities so it’s important to broaden their horizons. Give them the opportunity to be exposed to things that wouldn’t normally be,” said Derrick.

Lopez says she’s grateful to know that her school cares enough to provide additional opportunities not just for her but for her teammates.

Aside from Lopez, Cassandra Padilla and Alyssa Rodriguez are two other cheerleaders who are also raising money to cheer in the UK.

Padilla says her goal is to make more connections with people who share the same passion as her.

“I hope to gain more friends that experience cheering with me. Just going to — being with a lot of more people in a bigger crowd,” said Padilla.

Alyssa Rodriguez, says she was not expecting her name to be called, and while it was a fun, nervous, and overwhelming experience — the hard part has just begun.

“It’s a little difficult just because it's a lot of money but I have been trying everything I can to raise that amount of money,” said Rodriguez. “I'm trying to raise over 4000 and so far, I’ve gotten 1000.”

Mother of Mariah Lopez, Nicole Lopez, also says fundraising has been a struggle mainly due to payments being close together.

When all is added up, Lopez says it comes out to a rough total of 5500 dollars. She adds payments will cover things like air fair, passport renewals, outfits and more. Lopez says she was one of many parents who fought for the cheer camp to come to the school to begin with.

“This is a small town. Big things don’t happen that very often in our town and you know it gives these kids a chance to get out and see the world a little bit because some of them have never even gotten out of the town let alone the country,” said Lopez.

With a cheer background of 11 years, Lopez says she could never imagine herself getting to where she is currently and has a message for her younger self.

“You made a goal — like you reached something that not most people get to like do and that all your hard work will pay off if you just continue working through it,” said Lopez.

The Titan Cheerleaders are set to leave the day after Christmas with the trip culminating in the New Year's Day Parade in London. If you would like more information on how to support, reach out to Caesar E. Chavez high school at www.djuhsd.org/Domain/9.

