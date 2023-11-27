CHRISTMAS TREES - Why You Shouldn't Wait to Buy Yours This Year

Video shows how Alpine Christmas Trees have struggled to provide a large quantity of trees this year.

Estimating to sell around 14,000 trees. Almost half of their biggest sale of 28,000 trees.

Owner Chris Maretich expects to sell out of trees by December 10th if not earlier at all locations in Bakersfield.

14,000 Christmas trees are expected to be sold across all Alpine locations in Bakersfield, a drastic drop in sales compared to past years. So, if you want a fresh Christmas tree, you better hurry.

“Our historic average up until 2008 before the last market crash was about 28,000 [trees] and since that time things have changed a lot you know,” said Owner of Alpine Christmas Trees Chris Maretich.

Maretich says the crash of 2008 is still affecting the industry today considering how long it takes to grow a standard size tree. Maretich says there are various factors that play into the lack of trees this year from weather to lack of seedlings and lack of workers.

“A lot of the older people because of the way the market had changed got out of the industry also, there's a lot of — the average age of people growing Christmas trees now is probably in the 70’s,” said Maretich.

Despite the troubles, Maretich says they’ve been working hard to supply as much as possible — starting deliveries as early as November 19.

“We’re like a warhorse store, you put in your order, we bring it to you in December,” said Maretich. “If you look at the tree behind you it’s about 16 feet tall, that tree was planted in 1998 so it’s actually 25 years old. It takes a long time to get there.”

Maretich says all their trees are grown and harvested in Oregon, saying the process itself takes a lot of hard labor. He says a big misconception he sees in buyers is people thinking the Christmas season is only at the end of the year.

Maretich says harvesting Christmas trees is an all year long process in order to supply trees.

“You’re always having to work on the trees, you’re having to take care of the weeds, you’re having to take care of insect problems, you have to shape and sheer these trees, they’re all done by hand there's no mechanical equipment that makes them shape up the way they are its all done by hand,” said Maretich.

Maretich says although it’s a lot of hard work, the process is worth it as he feels fresh trees are not only better for the environment but also look a lot better as oppose to fake plastic trees.

He says all alpine trees are cut 3-4 days before they reach the lot, making the trees more sustainable so there’s no need for families to wait.

“If you want to get a nice tree were still shipping everyday, there’s a truck unloading right now and they’ll be bringing more trees in here and on all of our alpine lots and well be shipping until sometime right after next weekend probably Tuesday or something,” said Maretich.

All lots are expected to be sold out by the 10th of December if not earlier. All Alpine locations are open 7 days a week from 9 am to 9 pm. To visit one, you can go to 2312 Wible Road which is their main lot, 4000 White Lane, the Panama Lane and CA-99 N intersection near Popeyes, the intersection of Olive Drive and Roberts Lane next to Sonic, or the intersection of Mt. Vernon and University Ave across from BC. So come down bring the family and enjoy picking out the perfect Christmas tree.

