COMMUNITY CELEBRATIONS - Welcoming a new businesses into the city

Video shows set up efforts from S&M Tri-Tip Grill and Delano Chamber of Commerce as they prepare for the evening event.

S&M is a family owned business that doesn't operate out of a stand alone location, they will be serving Delano residents through pop-up events or catering events.

The Delano Chamber of Commerce is known for putting on ribbon cuttings for new businesses coming into the area. They try to do them at least once a month, but this months celebration will be done a bit differently. Holding the celebration at the chambers headquarters.

Chamber officials say they will be hosting S&M Tri-Tip Grill to welcome them into the city of Delano. The business currently does not have a stand alone location and focuses more so on pop-up events and catering requests.

President and CEO for Delano Chamber of Commerce Sunshine Hernandez says Delano’s rise in population has increased more businesses in the area but there has also been a bigger rise in popularity for food trucks and mobile businesses — and she contributes this to the stresses of maintaining a stand alone business.

“A brick and mortar type of business you know, you still have the utilities and maybe rent or lease or you know if you own it then maybe a mortgage even but it’s — I think that’s a big part of why people who are interested in the food and service, food and beverage service industry are thinking of going mobile,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says having more dining options is key when trying to build up the city since it can cater to more people. Wether someone is looking for a sit down experience or is looking for something a little more laid back.

Regardless of the business, Hernandez says they are always keeping a close eye on who comes into the community next to give them a warm welcome.

The grand opening celebration for S&M Tri-Tip Grill will take place October 18th at 931 High Street in Delano. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes on until 7 p.m. with the ribbon cutting starting at 6 p.m., food samples will also be present.

