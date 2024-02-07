Delano puts child safety first, donating and installing car seats for locals

Video shows the first car seat check up event held in Delano and the success that came with it.

a total of 80 car seats were donated for this event, and around 71 cars showed up to get their car seats evaluated.

The Delano Police Department looked a bit different on Friday with cars lining out to the street. That is because DPD is hosting the first car seat check-up event in Delano of the year. Ensuring that families have proper knowledge when it comes to strapping their kids in to hit the road.

“Them unbuckling themselves or like I'm driving and all of a sudden he gets up or something and that's you know that's a big concern as a parent,” said Delano resident Michelle Cano.

Cano says she came to the event after struggling with installing car seats in the past... with her 5 kids. Cano, along with 70 other cars, came to get their safety seats checked and if expired, would receive a new car seat free of charge.

In all, 80 car seats were donated for this event.

Primary organizer Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains says her drive for this event was simply a lack of city resources.

Acting Commander Richard Stites with Delano PD says he often sees parents make the mistake, that older kids don't need a car seat... but says that's far from the truth.

“The seatbelts just aren't built for smaller people in mind so once they get a little bit older and a little bit larger then we should be putting them in booster seats at the very least,” said Officer Tomas Martinez with the California Highway Patrol and certified car seat technician.

Officer Martinez says he too sees the same mistakes as Officer Stites when in the field — he says it all comes down to educating parents on the technicalities and laws of car seats.

“So, state law requires that they are rear-facing until they're two years old or 40 pounds,” said Officer Martinez. “State law requires them to be in a booster and not seated in the front seat until they're at least 8 but the national highway traffic safety administration recommends 13 years old for the front seat."

Cano, one of the many families who received a free car seat, says many families might not use a car seat simply because they can't afford it - and he hopes this will become an annual event.

“For us parents, you know at least some that are struggling also to get a new car seat for their kids I feel like it's very good to come to get one and trade it in because you never know you know, a family might be struggling or something,” said Cano.

If you didn't get the chance to drive into this car seat check — CHP is always open to scheduling appointments at their CHP office every Monday from 8 am to 11:30 am as well as hosting 2 annual car seat check-up events. For more information, click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

