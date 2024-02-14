Food For All! Volunteers tackling food insecurity one event at a time

Video shows the hard work that gets put into ensuring families in Delano receive enough food to last them a week maybe more during the monthly food drive.

This food drive takes place every second Monday of the month, sometimes feeding up to 600 families in a day according to event organizers.

568 cases of food donated by CAP-K to give to people in need in Delano. These monthly efforts are what organizers say help keep food insecurity in this north county city at bay.

"We try to average about 30 pounds of food at every giveaway we do,” said Volunteer with Our Lady Guadalupe Church Mario Nunez. “It should last — it should supplement your meal for the food that you have, it should last you about a week and a half two weeks."

Nunez says before the pandemic there weren't many food distribution centers in Delano - he says what started as simple food giveaways soon turned into a monthly food distribution.

Receiving donations from CAP-K and local donors, residents can expect to receive milk, cheese, fruit, and vegetables, along with canned goods upon arrival.

Nunez says it is very common to see the line be as long as it was during this giveaway. Additionally, this food drive has shown to be a huge necessity with each passing event, and are grateful to be a part of this beneficial cause.

"Average here in Delano, every food giveaway here in Delano has been around 400 to 425 families,” said Nunez. “An average of 5-6 people per family.

The event takes place on the second Monday of every month.

for more information on future events visit the cities Facebook Page.

