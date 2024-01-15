Helping One Woman at a Time - Every Month

Video shows the story of Chimere Perez, a Delano native who was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2022 and is trying to get back on her feet.

Through the non-profit Helping One Woman Delano Chapter, Perez was given the opportunity to be surrounded by her community full of love, support, and donations for Perez and her family.

It’s a tradition 12 years in the making… the Helping One Woman Delano Chapter non-profit works hard every month to help a local woman in need. Starting with the first dinner of the year, Chimere Perez is the January recipient who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and is now trying to get back on her feet.

In a room surrounded by friends, families, and even strangers — Perez says she was honored to have been chosen.

Having come to past dinners, she says she couldn’t believe hearing her name be chosen from the list.

“I’m just happy that they have this organization for you know people that are struggling you know not only just financially but just you know with everybody coming together,” said Perez.

Through her battle with cancer, Perez says having a strong support system has truly been her motivation and says just seeing the turnout for Thursday’s dinner has been eye-opening for her.

“I just see like people truly love me and you know and I’m really grateful for all of this,” said Perez.

Leader for the Helping One Woman Delano Chapter Trini Jacobo says she brought the non-profit to Delano after trying to find a way to give back to her community and says H.O.W was a perfect fit.

“For me as a woman, it just means that you’re never by yourself,” said Jacobo. “It means that again there are people in your corner that care for you and people that don’t even know you are here for you.”

Since Jacobo brought the non-profit to Delano, they’ve been able to help more than 100 women. At the end of each dinner, Jacobo says the current recipient will reach into a bin full of nominated women — continuing the monthly tradition.

However, Jacobo says not just anyone qualifies.

“You have to have a child that is ill, a spouse that is ill, a child that has passed or a spouse that has passed or you yourself have to be dealing with an illness,” said Jacobo.

At the dinner, raffles were held, gifts were given to Perez, and an auction was conducted. Jacobo says all the money collected during the donation is all donated to the woman in need.

On average, Jacobo says they can raise a thousand up to three thousand dollars in one night.

“The H.O.W motto is one woman with $10 can buy another woman lunch, ten women with $10 can buy a woman groceries, and 100 women with $10 can make a real difference in another woman’s life,” said Jacobo.

This dinner occurs every month, helping a different woman in need. Women can only be nominated by attending a dinner — the event is open to everyone all that's needed is a $10 donation. For more information visit their Facebook Page.

