HIDDEN TREASURES - Delano Heritage Park brings a blast from the past

Taking a tour of the Weaver House, Delano's first Victorian style home and looking through pictures that date back to the early 1900's.



Delano Heritage Park might be a place you look over each time you drive past it however theres more to the eye can see. located off of Lexington street, Delano Heritage Park was established back in 1961 founded by the Delano Historical Society. Currently, it’s ran by just one worker and volunteers who say their dedication for the park is for the generations to come.

“We’ve had visitors all the way from Germany as of recently, we get people from all over the world that do actually come to our park but not even our own community members come but that’s only because a lot of times people think we’re closed,” said President of the Delano Historical Society Colton Kinsey.

Kinsey says because the park only operates with one worker, it can be hard to bring in more visitors if no one knows they’re open. However, Heritage Park is always available for a fun afternoon outing and Kinsey says it’s mostly thanks to worker Alma Lopez.

Lopez has been the parks director for the past 15 years, working mainly behind the scene; she takes care of paperwork, coordinates tours, and cooks for volunteers, but she says she mostly enjoys making connections with the visitors.

“I communicate with people, I like to speak with people when they come it’s like — to relate with people,” said Lopez.

Working here for 15 years, Lopez says she never thought she would be here so long, but all the hidden treasures located in Heritage Park drive her to stay as she wants the younger generation to know of their roots.

Volunteer Jim Koondz couldn’t agree more and says in order to move forward, we must preserve and teach our history to younger generations — starting with the Weaver house.

“Mrs. Weaver had a very large kitchen which was not exactly normal. this house was the largest house in Delano, it was on the North side of Delano when it was originally built, it was moved here in 1984,” said Koondz.

But the Weaver house is just one of many blasts from the pasts on site.

“The first dentist that came to Delano and you can see everything here and you have a picture of him and all of that and this was his office and we replicated the office as nearest we could,” said Koondz.

Kinsey says aside from visiting the old homes, jailhouses, and businesses, photos, books, and yearbooks are available upon the publics request.

“This building here was called old main and it was destroyed in the 50’s during the earthquake. it was actually broken in half and they couldn’t save it so as students have ever gone to Delano high school, where this building would’ve sat is the quad area. so they do have a little esquire that represents where this building used to actually sit,” said Kinsey.

Kinsey says there are many other easter eggs that Heritage Park has to offer, he says it’s all a matter of the public making the trip to see for themselves.

“How much history actually comes out of Delano and us preserving that is going to continue our legacy in the future,” Kinsey.

The History of Heritage Park is available to anyone free of charge. Open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can also call the office at (661) 725-6730 to request a private tour.



