More than Just a Cooking Class

Did you know that Cesar E. Chavez High School offers a Food Service and Hospitality Pathway Program?

It’s a two-year class that essentially allows students to learn about nutrition while working hands-on in the kitchen.

Jill Pickett, food service and hospitality teacher at Chavez High School, says most days her days start out in the classroom with her students.

“Students are learning from the very beginning, vocabulary with equipment, terms used in recipes, safety and sanitation,” said Pickett.

However, in the second year, Pickett says the focus is shifted onto students who want to pursue more culinary options like food service and nutrition — also giving them the opportunity to put their skills to the test through competitions in Family Career and Community Leaders of America also known as FCCLA.

“Whether its menu planning and table display where they plan a menu based on a theme and then do a table display that would be needed to serve that meal,” said Pickett. “If it’s a culinary competition it may be a bread for example.”

Senior Dion Reyes decided to go the menu planning and table display route - which landed him the title of first place in the FCCLA state competition last year.

Reyes says he joined FCCLA to leave Pickett’s class with a bang though he says he never expected to get first place.

Reyes says he came into the class with some knowledge but learned a lot of technical aspects that he says has given him an in to future potential culinary jobs.

“Maybe I want to open a restaurant, or maybe I want to become like a head chef in a restaurant and using these skills and being associated at FCCLA and like I said again hospitality is like really important so I think it like influenced the way I go about things,” said Reyes.

This year, she has a team of two preparing to compete in the menu planning and table display.

Senior Alyssa Acosta says she found learning about food safety laws and nutrition were things she found important and has appreciated her time in the class.

“It’s a great way to meet more people, and learn more about people’s interests, honestly it gave me an insight on different things,” said Acosta. “This class has interested me in interior design especially so that's something i’m enjoying pursuing.”

The regionals are in Fresno next month. If they qualify — their next stop will be state which is in April.

