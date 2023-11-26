Spreading the Christmas Spirit at Heritage Park

Video shows the community coming together to decorate heritage Park for the Christmas Spirit.

Around 30 - 40 volunteers were at Heritage Park, their efforts are not just for the park. Soon decorations will be donated to local families in need.

It’s a tradition that’s lasted for years — bringing the Christmas spirit to Heritage Park for the community to enjoy but their efforts exceed just decorating. 25 Christmas trees were put up by volunteers Saturday morning and all 25 will be donated to families in need.

“We get so many trees from either our local stores or out in the community and we find individuals through our school districts to see whose in need for this Christmas so we donate 25 trees and those families are picked,” said President of the Historical Society Colton Kinsey.

Kinsey says donating back to the community feels natural to him, saying their efforts are mostly for the children.

“The smilies on the kids faces is the main thing you know we want to bring that sense of passion for our community and that we are behind our people in the community and we want them to know that they are not forgotten that its not going to be that kind of Christmas this year,” said Kinsey.

Prior to the trees being donated, they are put on display in Heritage Park for the community to enjoy but Kinsey says both the decoration and donation process takes a village. With the park seeing around 30 - 40 volunteers, Kinsey says he’s happy to see the support from locals since it shows he’s not the only one who enjoys the decorated park.

However, locals weren’t the only ones helping with decorations. Ezra Hernandez with the church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints travelled all the way from Maryland to help with the decoration process.

“Our big focus is on the family and a big thing that we focus on is not just our personal families but everyone here on earth is a big family so we try to help out everyone who we consider our bothers and sisters here,” said Hernandez.

Líderes Campesinas, an organization focused on creating unity in communities especially for farm working women, where invited by Heritage Park to be in charge of decorating the dentist building. Member Francisca Alaniz says this was their first year being involved and are honored to have participated, hoping that this is only their first time helping.

“We’re trying to help our community, expanding everyday and so people know that we are an organization trying to help our community with out receiving a profit,” said Alaniz.

Aside from tree donations, families will also be receive a gift card of $150 along with toys, and a Christmas food box. Coordinator Claribel Gutierrez says the holidays are all about giving back to those in need.

“Not only the kids get a Christmas tree with toys but the mom or their dad or whoever, grandparents that are taking care of these kids have something for themselves and the food so they don’t have to worry about it on that day everyone is going to be happy,” said Gutierrez.

Kinsey says he’s truly grateful to have received this support and hopes kids and their families feel the Christmas spirit this year.

“To see a Christmas tree in a house, you know it kind of brings that spirit up,” said Kinsey.

All gifts will be given to chosen families a week before Christmas. Anyone wanting to see the decorations in person can visit the park from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm before decorations are taken down on January 6.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

