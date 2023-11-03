Tackling Homelessness One Person At A Time

Video shows how the Delano Navigation Center first started to how it has grown since then.

Taking a look at their overall numbers in people assisted while also speaking to one client who says without the DNC, she would still be homeless.

For the last two years, The Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled have shared their space with the Delano Navigation Center. A non-profit that helps the homeless get back on their feet — and it all takes place in the parking lot.

“We help them with their vital docs weather that be ID, Social Security, Birth Certificates, we also help clients who are possibly not documented who lost resident cards,” said Program Manager for the Delano Navigation Center Destinie Aguirre.

Aguirre says the Navigation Center — ran by Flood Ministries also assists with basic necessities providing meals, showers, and clothes and although their mission is bring resources to the homeless population, it wasn’t an easy road at first.

“We did get a little bit of a community resistance and I believe it was because of the fact that they didn’t know what exactly we were coming in to do that we were here to help the homeless not bring in more homeless into the community,” said Aguirre.

Aguirre says they’ve been operating in the shadows since they pitched their first tent — however, that hasn’t deterred them from continuing to reach out to those who need it.

The latest Point-in-Time count identified just 39 unsheltered individuals in Delano. Aguirre says this is an inaccurate count due to a lack of volunteers but she believes their intake numbers depict a better representation.

From July 6, 2021 to November 2, 2023 — the DNC has been able to assist 17,424 people. Out of that 1,114 have received hygiene products, 475 people got clothing assistance, 469 people have done their laundry and a total of 2,815 people have received food packs.

“We’ve been here for two years and what an amazing two years it’s been,” said Aguirre. “The people that we’ve helped we were actually able to house five individuals here in Delano and I think that's amazing.”

One of those people being Rosalinda Garcia who was housed back in April.

“Flood Ministries are — they did a great job I mean when I got there at first I got there with tears,” said Garcia. “When I left, I left smiling but you know what these people have helped me through this whole thing, they’ve been very good with me and look it so far they’ve got me here and I’m very very very very happy with it.”

Garcia says if it wasn’t for the DNC, she would still be living on the streets. Aside from housing, Garcia says she was given food, clothes, document assistance, but she says she is truly grateful for the human connection she’s made along the way — having someone to talk to or a shoulder to cry on.

“You know what there’s nobody that's helped me like them I mean not even my own family was able to do something like this, I’m very grateful for them,” said Garcia.

Although Garcia received assistance on-site, the DNC has also recently started doing street outreach Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as a way to try and reach more of the homeless population.

Aguirre says this addition of services is only the start of reintroducing the homeless population with the rest of the community.

“They will pick up a client to go and get their birth certificate in Bakersfield and bring them back also we also have street outreach that will come and help with Social Security Administration to take the client to Social Security,” said Aguirre.

DNC officials say they are proud of the work they have done in such a short period of time. They say the overall goal is to transition from a shared facility to one of their own, set up as an overnight shelter. The Navigation Centers hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. — Monday through Friday. For more information click here.

