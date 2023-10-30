Trick Or Treat! How to stay safe on Halloween day

Video shows tips and tricks from Sargent Jose Madrigal with the Delano Police Department on staying safe on Halloween and what you might want to bring on your night out.



According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be hit and possibly killed by a car on Halloween than any other day out of the year. This can be due to a number of things but the Delano Police Department says there are some things you can do to make sure you’re safe when walking in neighborhoods.

“Don’t assume that all cars are gonna stop when they’re on the road thats a big thing for us and also do not enter anybody’s home a strangers home that you don’t know,” said Sergeant Jose Madrigal.

Sargent Madrigal says aside from staying vigilant, it’s also a good idea to bring flash lights, introducing a buddy system, and ensuring that there is always a responsible adult in charge.

Madrigal says typically the East side of Delano tends to attract more crowds, adding while there won’t necessarily be a higher police presence in that area, officers will still be patrolling the area for safety concerns.

He says that although Delano doesn’t really see harsher crimes occur on Halloween, they do see what kids might consider ‘harmless pranks’.

“Unsupervised children that go out you know throwing eggs or shooting people with water guns or pellets, things like that,” said Madrigal. “So, it is a misdemeanor crime depending on the amount of the property that has been damaged or destroyed so it could range from being an infection a misdemeanor even up to a felony.”

However, Madrigal says for anyone not comfortable going the traditional route of knocking on doors for candy, the Delano Police Department has also created events like their trunk-or-treat events that Madrigal says can lessen feeling for lack of safety.

“I think with trunk-or-treat it’s a more controlled environment, obviously this event is set up by the police department so we have more police presence out there and I think the community just feels more safe going to a place where they can have fun without having to worry about anything,” said Madrigal.

Madrigal says he always enjoys interacting with the community especially around big events like these and shares some more advice on how parents can protect their kids and themselves.

“Make sure their cell phones are charged before they leave so we can get a hold of them,” said Madrigal. “When crossing the street obviously look both ways before crossing, try to use corners of the intersections and also stay in the crosswalks.”

Halloween lands on Tuesday, October 31st. Sargent Madrigal says the Delano’s curfew is at 11 p.m. Anyone under the age of 18 out and about after that time can be given a citation and could be sent home, once again reminding the public that you can still have fun while staying safe.



