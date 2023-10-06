Boy Scout Troop 888 returns to Mojave after nearly 40 years

Boy Scout Troop 888 of Mojave meets once a week. The Boy Scouts learn about camping, as well as knife and gun safety.

Jennifer and Sal Delgado helped bring a Boy Scout program to Mojave, which has been without a troop since the 1980s. Those interested in signing up in Mojave can call (661) 497-0596.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Troop 888 is back.

That's right, the Mojave Boy Scouts program has returned.

Jennifer Delgado, the scoutmaster, and her husband, Sal, reached out to city officials to bring the troop back with the same 888 number as it was in the 1980s.

The Delgados live in California City, where they were part of the boy scouts, but they saw a need for the program in Mojave.

Earlier this year, they began promoting it and kids started signing up. They have 16 and more younger children are joining the cub scout program.

"It really means a lot to us, in our hearts, to help these kids," Delgado said.

The Delgados rented a vacant building off Highway 14 so that the Boy Scouts could have a place for their meetings. They meet once a week, talking about things like upcoming events and camping, along with gun and knife safety.

"I really like how we all come together as a team, and we work on stuff together," said Sal Delgado Jr., a Mojave Boy Scout and Jennifer's son.

Sal Jr., a 13-year-old, is a Star Rank Boy Scout, just two steps shy of reaching Eagle Scout.

He's also joined the Order of the Arrow, an elite scouting group, and he encourages his peers to sign up.

"It really improves your speaking skills," Sal Jr. said. "You get out of your shell."

Jennifer says the community has been very supportive. However, they still need more financial assistance. They're collecting donations in the form of second-hand clothing and appliances to earn money to help pay for camping trips and other events.

"The kids really love doing the things that they do," Jennifer said. "It just brings a lot to them, to their development."

It's all part of this troop's commitment to their high desert home.

