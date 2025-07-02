Bus overturns while heading to Rosamond, injuring multiple including a child

LANDCASTER, Calif. (KERO) — Several people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy, when a bus overturned Wednesday morning in the Lancaster area. The bus was reportedly heading to Rosamond.

The incident occurred just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue C, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Initial reports indicated up to 20 people may have been injured in the crash, with at least one person suffering critical injuries.

Emergency responders were on scene providing medical assistance to the injured passengers.

