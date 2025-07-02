Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEdwards Air Force Base / Rosamond / Mojave

Actions

Bus overturns while heading to Rosamond, injuring multiple including a child

Lancaster bus crash injures multiple people including child
Bus overturns in Lancaster: Multiple injuries reported including child
Lancaster bus crash: Multiple injuries reported including 8-year-old
Posted

LANDCASTER, Calif. (KERO) — Several people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy, when a bus overturned Wednesday morning in the Lancaster area. The bus was reportedly heading to Rosamond.

The incident occurred just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue C, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Initial reports indicated up to 20 people may have been injured in the crash, with at least one person suffering critical injuries.

Emergency responders were on scene providing medical assistance to the injured passengers.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

07/02/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 74°

0%

Thursday

07/03/2025

Clear

103° / 69°

0%

Friday

07/04/2025

Clear

95° / 64°

0%

Saturday

07/05/2025

Clear

95° / 67°

0%

Sunday

07/06/2025

Clear

99° / 70°

0%

Monday

07/07/2025

Clear

101° / 72°

0%

Tuesday

07/08/2025

Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

07/09/2025

Clear

103° / 75°

0%