Coach's Sports Bar a hot spot in Rosamond

It’s a gathering spot for sports fans in the high desert, that brings together the seasoned and passionate fanatics, along with young families and bikers! And for all those who visit Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill, they say this hot spot is a reflection of the community.

“We’re like a modern-day ‘Cheers.’ Everyone knows your name. Everyone knows your mom. Everyone knows what you do for a living. It’s like a second family to me. I love it here," said Candice Winn, Coach’s manager who is the daughter of the owner.

OK... So, people take a break from all their worries, but it's much more than that.

Sure it fills up for football, UFC fights and live music, but this sports bar near the west end of Rosamond Boulevard also gives back recently collecting more than $15,000 for the AV Wall to come to Rosamond.

“It used to be 70 percent alcohol, 30 percent food and we kind of reversed those numbers almost. We get a lot of kids here. It’s a good place for families to come," said Raymond Goodwill, Coach’s owner.

Even the cooks know it’s all about family at Coach’s. Tyree Jones has been working at the sports bar for the past five years.

“Even though it’s a sports bar, it’s more of a family sports bar, you can say, because there are a lot of families that come to watch sports. A lot of kids. It’s a great atmosphere," Jones said.

There are raffles and prizes during football.

Host Kate Stone, who is also a server, brings the fun and calls out the winners. On Sundays during the fall, it's a packed house, with Raiders, Chiefs, 49ers and Cowboys fans getting along, mostly.

“It’s wild, but it is so much fun," Winn said.

Debbie Jorgensen has been going to the bar for the past 10 years. She’s among the regulars on a Sunday for football.

“It’s a very family-oriented restaurant. They have delicious food. The people are very friendly. They make you feel like family here," Jorgensen said.

"It's kind of like hanging out with your own family. It's got that Cheers feel to it, where you know the customers, where you know the employees and the owners and everybody's comfortable with each other. Very relaxed, very fun environment," said Gary Wicenski, a Rosamond resident.

Coach’s has several special events during the football season, including an annual Super Bowl viewing party.

