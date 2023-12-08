Edwards Air Force Base paramedic honored with Angels of Battlefield Award for saving life

Tad S. Sties, an Edwards Air Force Base paramedic, recently received the Angels of the Battlefield Award for his actions last year when he saved a life from a residence fire, the Defense Health Agency announced in a press release.

Stines was alerted to a fire at a neighbor’s house and responded to the residence on May 25, 2022. Once on the scene, he identified that the garage and roof were engulfed in flames and called 911 while working to ensure occupants were evacuated from the home.

Stines knew the neighbor was wheelchair-bound and went into the home to check to make sure he’d evacuated. He entered the residence, rescued the occupant and secured him in a safe location until fire and paramedics arrived on the scene. The occupant made a full recovery due to Stines’ lifesaving actions.

Stines is the second DHA recipient to receive the award and one of six presented the award at the 17th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala held in Arlington, Va. on Nov. 16.

The Armed Services YMCA Angels of the Battlefield Award recognizes the frontline actions of military personnel and their bravery on and off the battlefield.

