Free Know Your Numbers health program available at Rosamond Park

Kern County Public Health has a free 7-week program, Know Your Numbers. It offers free health screenings and fitness and nutrition classes to areas in Kern County.

It's OK if you don't attend each session. Kern County Public Health will be at Rosamond Park each Wednesday through November 15.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Did you know that 78% of Kern County adults are overweight or obese?

That’s according to Kern County Public Health. And to combat that problem, they have a 7-week program called: Know Your Numbers.

The program offers free health screenings and fitness and nutrition classes to areas in Kern County.

Kern County Public Health will be at Rosamond Park, 3200 Glendower Street in Rosamond, each Wednesday through November 15.

Michelle Corson, the program manager, says that it’s OK if you don’t attend each session. She says the program is about empowering individuals and using the information at their homes.

“It’s really exciting," said Carson, who is also the Kern County Public Health Public Relations Officer. "We’re typically well received in these communities and we really just have a lot of fun doing it and offering it to them.”

