Future Success: Students gain opportunities at East Kern Career Expo

In this video, students interact with over 50 vendors representing a wide variety of industry sectors at the second annual East Kern Career Expo.

Organizers are proud of event that provides students in the region a chance at careers and pathways.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Mojave, at the Air and Space Port students were able to engage with robots and a variety of other vendors.

“It helps you a lot, like, with learning things that you didn’t know and it can help you broaden your perspective on what your career field might be,” says Janelly Cedeño, a California City High sophomore.

More than 50 vendors -- from a variety of industry sectors took part in the 2nd annual East Kern Career Expo.

Cedeño and Lyndsee Weible were among the 1,700 students taking in the exhibits.

“I got to learn about different colleges and what courses they have … learn about engineering and the Air Force," says Weible, a sophomore at Cal City High.

Janelly and Lyndsee, along with the rest of the students were grateful for this chance.

“These are students who attend school here in East Kern County where they don’t have the opportunity to come to the Bakersfield area, where we’ve offered a career expo annually. So this is something for them that is right in their backyard," says John Mendiburu, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

Students weren't the only ones who came away feeling impressed with the turnout.

“I love the energy here. And I love the fact that we have young people who are thinking about potential careers," says Tom Lackey, Assemblyman for 34th District.

This career expo had over 700 more students than last year.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

