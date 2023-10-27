Mojave High's football game at Lone Pine ends with fights

Videos show after fights occurred and people are trying to stop more from happening.

Videos came from a spectator who did not want to be named.

Mojave High School’s football game at Lone Pine on Oct. 20 ended abruptly after fights broke out during Mojave’s 56-36 loss, the CIF Central Section office confirmed.

Mojave and Lone Pine will not play against each other in any other sports for the rest of the school year, said Kent Schmidt, president of the Hi-Lo League that Mojave and Lone Pine compete in.

Mojave’s players were the aggressors, while Lone Pine tried to stop the fight or defend themselves, Schmidt said, as did other witnesses who did not want to be interviewed for this story.

“Both sides are doing their best for what is a difficult situation,” Schmidt said during a phone interview. “It’s sad.”

Schmidt added that Mojave’s players made threats that they would show up to Lone Pine’s season finale at Trona this Saturday afternoon. Mojave’s season finale was against Lone Pine.

Schmidt said that Mojave High staff is making sure those threats aren’t carried out.

“I don’t think the threats are credible, but they are ready (in Trona),” he said.

Mojave High would not respond to any interview requests and directed 23 ABC to Mojave Unified District superintendent Katherine Aguirre, who did not return calls or emails on Wednesday or Thursday.

Lone Pine athletic director Jordan Kinberg did not comment and directed 23 ABC to Lone Pine Unified School District superintendent Edward Campbell. He said on Thursday that he was reviewing information and did not want to comment yet.

Kelly Jones, coordinator of events and operation for the CIF Central Section, said officials of the game have not turned in their officials’ reports and thus the CIF Central Section has not handed down any penalties.

Mojave’s game against Lone Pine ended late in the fourth quarter after a Mojave player was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. The officials called the game and then a fight ensued, Schmidt said.

Earlier this week, Mojave athletic director Steve Turner, Kinberg and Schmidt talked about other options for sporting events between Mojave and Lone Pine such as neutral sites or games with no fans, but Mojave decided it was best to have no contests.

Mojave is in danger of not having a boys’ basketball season because of possible suspensions, Schmidt said.

