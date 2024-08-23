Mojave meets the candidates vying for District 2 Supervisor seat

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — Six candidates for the District 2 Supervisor seat speak during the Mojave Chamber of Commerce meeting and interact with attendees



Chris Parlier, Kelly Carden, Bernita Jenkins, Pete Graff, Ben Dewell and Dale Cisneros are the six candidates vying for the District 2 Supervisor seat vacated by Zack Scrivner

Carden is a Rosamond resident who has run for District 2 before.

Parlier is a former Bakersfield City councilman.

Jenkins is an educator from Bakersfield.

Pete Graff is a former Tehachapi police officer.

Dewell is a director with the Stallion Springs Community Service District

Cisneros is a realtor and farmer from Tehachapi

Six candidates for the District 2 Supervisor's seat all showed up for a casual meet-and-greet in Mojave...

The overall sentiment was the desire to give more attention to an area they described as 'neglected'...

"Mr. Scrivner. I'm not going to call him "Supervisor." But Mr. Scrivner had a big problem. He didn't address your guys' concerns," Pete Graff, a candidate for the District 2 Supervisor seat, says to the attendees at the Mojave Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Graff, a former Tehachapi police officer, is among six candidates running for the District 2 seat vacated by Zack Scrivner, who stepped down amid controversy.

Graff and the others spoke during the Mojave Chamber of Commerce meeting on Thursday expressing that they want to give the East Kern area more attention.

"It was a nice forum. Everybody was nice. Everybody was respectful. It was a pleasure meeting everybody," says Chris Parlier, a candidate.

One of the important topics expressed by the candidates was transparency...

"I think that's a must with government, especially local government. Local government is where the rubber meets the road. It's so important to have that conductive connectivity," says Parlier, a former Bakersfield city councilman.

The candidates also include Kelly Carden, Bernita Jenkins, Ben Dewell, and Dale Cisneros. Carden says he can relate to many in the East Kern area. He grew up in Rosamond, where he lives.

"This is my community. I lived here. I have memories here. I have a history here," Carden tells an attendee.

"Somebody asked me at a meeting in Rosamond: Kelly, how are you going to hold yourself accountable to these issues?

Well, these aren't just my constituents. These are my friends, my family, and my neighbors. When it comes to transparency they just have to call me," Carden says.

There are plans for another get-together among the candidates, but the date is TBD.

