New Medic Squad credited with saving life on first day of action

Through Measure K, Kern County Fire Department is able to provide a new service in the form of Medic Squads.

The Kern County Medic Squad is ready to roam in Rosamond and Oildale.

The Kern County Fire Department introduced a new form of service on Wednesday. Medic Squads were deployed in the unincorporated areas of Oildale and Rosamond. The communities were selected based on their high call volume.

Medic Squad 63 in Oildale was credited with saving a life within hours of its debut on Wednesday morning.

A patient was in cardiac arrest in a rural outdoor location, according to a KCFD press release. Medic Squad 63 personnel performed Advanced Life Support interventions to regain a pulse.

Medic Squads travel separately from firefighters to allow efficiency and can free up staff if an emergency occurs elsewhere. KCFD paramedics make up the new squads who are highly trained and capable of administering advanced life support.

“We’ve now added equipment and personnel so we’ve actually expanded the number of firefighters that are responding, not just the quality of service that they can provide," said Capt. Andrew Freeborn, Public Information Officer of the Kern County Fire Department.

The Medic Squads represent approximately $5 million, funding that came from Measure K.

During a limited-time program last year the medic squad concept saved four lives.

