Nuclear storage proposal near Randsburg? Flyer stirs concern

RANDSBURG, Calif. (KERO) — Brad Myers, owner of The Vault in Randsburg, says Rudy Salazar left a flyer at his restaurant about a proposal for nuclear storage outside of the desert town.



Veronica Valenzuela is among those in Randsburg against a proposal for nuclear storage just outside of town.

The flyer about the proposal has been circulating around Randsburg.

Fact or fiction: a proposal for nuclear storage just outside of Randsburg...

This flyer has been circulating in the small community of Randsburg.

Virgen: “Just the thought of nuclear waste being dumped so close to Randsburg, what’s your thoughts on that?”

Veronica Valenzuela: “Wild. That’s terrible.”

Veronica Valenzuela enjoys visiting Randsburg...

She says her parents’ wind chimes store has been in the small desert town since 2000.

They recently heard about the flyer that’s been going around town titled: California’s most promising geological formation for spent fuel... The California Option.

It’s for proposed storage “120 miles away from possible future permanent federal storage.”

Harvey Hinkley (Veronica’s son): “To feel that there’s nuclear waste nearby…”

Veronica Valenzuela: “That would not be OK with me.”

Harvey: "This is our favorite place to go on Spring Break. It’s Spring Break for us. The feeling of waking up here and to know that there’s toxic waste, that’s kind of nerve-shocking.”

According to The News Review of Ridgecrest in a story published last week... Rudy salazar is planning to use his property in the Mojave Desert to store nuclear waste.

I spoke on the phone with Brad Myers, owner of The Vault in Randsburg, on Friday.

He said Salazar came into his restaurant with the flyer a couple weeks ago.

Myers said he made copies to let the rest of the community know... but he's unsure about the claims made in the flyer.

And the website address on it... does not exist.

Myers said he and those he talked to are against the idea.

Veronica says she enjoys living in the San Fernando Valley and visiting Randsburg to find peace... and she wants it to stay that way.

“Randsburg is priceless. I never want it to change,” she said.

This Randsburg project started on Valentine's Day, according to the flyer. but there's no love for it.

