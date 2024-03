The Positive Music Festival, which features performers from Southern California, takes place on Saturday at the Mojave High School gym. Entry is free.

Free creative workshops start at 8 am, when aspiring performers can learn how to create music, lyrics or poems.

Shuttle rides are available in California City from Hacienda Elementary School and California City High School.

For more information call 661-749-6331.

