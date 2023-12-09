Reindeer take center stage at Windswept Ranch in Rosamond

In this video, reindeer at Windswept Ranch are in high demand during the holidays

For the first time, Windswept Ranch will be open in December to feature the reindeer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The reindeer of Windswept Ranch take the spotlight this time of the year. They’re in high demand, making cameos at various places for Christmas. Because after all, Santa can’t show up without them.

(I bet the kids love it.)

“The kids love it, but sometimes I feel like the adults are more excited," said Diana Frieling owner of Windswept Ranch in Rosamond.

As owner of windswept ranch, Diana Frieling says for the first time, the ranch will be open during December. from the day after Christmas to New Year’s Eve, people can see the reindeer and their friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details are on their Facebook page.

The reindeer weren’t shy for the camera.

“Would you like to go inside?” Frieling says.

Frieling says only 20 reindeer are home-owned in California, and she has 13. The reindeer are the stars of Windswept Ranch. Their income supports the ranch. They were booked back in April for their holiday appearances, including Ridgecrest and Santa Clarita this weekend. It can be difficult to transport them, so they travel in two.

“Well, it’s home. Of course they’re more comfortable here than they would be any place else," said Larry LeDuc, a wrangler at Windswept Ranch.

In April, Windswept ranch is open on Saturdays as a petting zoo with nonprofit partner: Animal Education Center.

