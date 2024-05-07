Remembering Dick Rutan; famous pilot from Mojave dies

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — Close friends of the late Dick Rutan are planning a memorial event on June 15 at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The famous pilot from Mojave died on Friday.

Dick Rutan is known for being the commander pilot for the first flight around the world with no stops or refueling with co-pilot Jeana Yeager.

Kelly Hall, who wrote Rutan's book with him, says he saved her life by paying for her cancer expenses.

Hall says Rutan's websitewill be up and running and says to check back on it later.

There are many stories here at the Mojave Air and Space Port and across the world about the famous pilot Dick Rutan. He died on Friday with family by his side. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. Rutan is best known for the first round-the-world flight with no stops or refueling. But there's more.

“They’re all family. Burt’s family. I’ve known Burt longer than Dick. The first Scaled Composites was two doors down from our family arcade called Cody’s Corner in 1982.”

Kelly Hall, who now lives in Quartz Hill which is south of Mojave, eventually became Dick Rutan’s administrative assistant and went on to write his book with him: The Next Five Minutes.

She says she spoke to Dick on Friday morning and reminded him that he saved her life when he footed the bill for her cancer expenses. She says she remains cancer free.

“And I just told him … I only wish I could save yours,” Hall said.

Dick Rutan, who moved to Idaho a few years ago, died of a severe lung infection, according to the Associated Press.

In addition to his flight as commander pilot around the world in Voyager, he was a decorated Vietnam War Pilot, receiving the Silver Star and the Purple Heart.

He set various records, including in 2005, when he flew about 10 miles in a rocket-powered plane launched from Mojave to deliver mail to California City.

The Mojave Air and Space Port field is named after brothers Dick and Burt Rutan.

“You dream it, you do it. Just like Dick would say,” Hall said.

Cathy Hansen, president of the Mojave Transportation Museum, knew Rutan as a friend and an instructor.

“His whole persona changed in the cockpit. And he was so thorough and so exact and so … fun,” Hansen said.

A memorial event for Rutan is scheduled for June 15th in the events center at the Mojave Air and Space Port. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

