Smith becomes CEO/GM of Mojave Air and Space Port

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Mojave Air and Space Port has new leadership. David Smith has been hired as CEO and general manager, the board of directors announced in an email on Thursday.

Smith last worked as director of the U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.

He has been a leader in the aerospace industry for many years, according to a press release.

Smith, a private pilot, has a doctorate in business administration from Northcentral University.

Smith also has a Masters in Aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and is a graduate of the National Test Pilot School, the Defense Acquisition University, and the Air War College.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

