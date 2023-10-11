Two space shuttle boosters leave Mojave for California Science Center in L.A.

Two large Solid Rocket Motors that had been stored at Mojave Air and Space Port for the past three years left for Los Angeles to arrive at the California Science Center on Wednesday morning.

The two solid rocket booster will be assembled onto the space shuttle Endeavor as if it was prepared to launch. The exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As a matter of fact, some precious cargo left the Mojave Air and Space Port headed to Los Angeles to the California Science Center as part of a complex process that will complete an awe-inspiring display.

“These are national treasures," said Tim Reid, CEO/GM of Mojave Air and Space Port. "Think about that: 81 space flights that they’ve been involved in. That’s impressive.”

These two solid rocket boosters took off from Mojave, by ground, on a trip to L.A.

They're the final pieces needed for the space shuttle Endeavor exhibit, which will be housed in the $400 million Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

The Endeavor will be assembled as if it’s prepared to launch, a project in the making for more than 10 years...

The two large solid rocket boosters had been stored in Mojave for the past three years.

“When we see something come out of the boneyard, on either side of it, it’s always exciting for us even though it’s going to a museum. That has been given new life," said Arielle Sewell, director of operations at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Each Solid Rocket Motor, donated by Northrup Grumman, is over 12 feet in diameter and 116 feet in length. Each shuttle motor weighs just over 100,000 pounds.

The two huge motors will have a ceremony and celebration to welcome their arrival at the science center Wednesday morning.

a large group of people turned out to see the boosters 'take flight' one more time.

“It felt like I was being a part of history. I saw the Endeavor at the museum, and it was just as amazing," said Penelope Galindo, 10, Young Miss Mojave.

Tim Reid, CEO and GM, of Mojave Air and Space Port, says the solid rocket motors are an important piece of the program’s history.

“It’s gonna be an amazing, amazing demonstration and it’s going to obviously inspire future generations by being able to see what this whole rocket and space shuttle look like in real life, real time," Reid said.

The Endeavor will be on display through the end of the year with the final date being New Year’s Eve. I’m Steve Virgen, your Mojave neighborhood reporter.

