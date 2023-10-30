24/7 Care Facility is a 'castle' on the Grapevine

Video shows Heavenly Castle Care in Frazier Park, a 24/7 care facility that provides specialized care in memory care including Alzheimers and Demetia.

Tucked in the mountains, the facility takes up to six residents at a time.

According to the facility administrator, Heavenly Castle Care is the only of its kind with an 80 mile parameter.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While long term care isn’t at the top of mind for some, finding quality care nearby for loved ones can be a concern.

Benjie Chankin, whose family member is a resident, said, “When I found this place, I was looking for an angel. I was looking for a miracle.”

When Chankin was looking for a safe, caring place for his wife, he felt out of options.

“There really was nothing. I didn’t even know about this,” Chankin said. “So really the closest place if there was gonna be somewhere that I can have someone looking out for my wife… the closest I was even gonna have potentially a possibility would be Bakersfield or Santa Clarita.”

That is until he met Jasmine Nshanyan, the facility administrator of Heavenly Castle Care– a 24/7 care facility in the heart of Frazier Park.

The facility specializes in Alzheimer's, Dementia, and memory care.

Nshanyan said, “We’re the only facility up here in the mountains, with an 80 mile parameter. There is no other facility than us.”

The 5,000 square foot house takes in up to six residents at a time to ensure each person gets individualized care and attention.

Jerry Tapp, one of the residents, describes his experience as, “Fine… wonderful. I have people that cook for me… hey, you can’t beat it.”

Out in the middle of nature, residents enjoy taking in the beauty.

Tapp said he goes out to sit in the sun “... because I like to be outside.”

Heavenly Castle Care organizes activities throughout the week to keep everyone entertained.

“Every week we have days that we do bingo nights, we have days that we do lotto nights, we have days for dancing, we have live music coming in here,” Nshanyan said. “We have people that come and play piano and other musical instruments for all of our residents.”

But some residents enjoy the silence.

Tapp said, “It’s quiet and peaceful. You know, and all the people are perfectly nice.”

Beyond entertainment, both residents and family members say the facility makes them comfortable.

When deciding his best route to care for his wife, Chankin said, “What I don’t ever worry about is that she’s cared for and loved and safe.”

For more information, reach out to the Heavenly Castle Care Facebook or call 310-993-2447.

