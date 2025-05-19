3.8 magnitude earthquake, multiple aftershocks reported near Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KERO) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks were reported near Mettler on Monday morning, which isn't far from the Grapevine.

Per the USGS, the 3.8 magnitude was reported at 12:09 pm, 15 km Northwest of the Grapevine.

Two aftershocks were also reported near the same area, both registering as 2.5 magnitude. One happened at 12:11 pm, and the other at 12:19 pm.

No reports of damage or injuries as of now.

It was around this same area where a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit back in August 2024. That earthquake rattled some businesses and caused minor damage to water lines.

