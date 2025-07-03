Bear vs. vehicle collision in the mountains: a Cautionary Tale for drivers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On June 17 just before 5 p.m, the Pine Mountain Club Property Owners Association Patrol received a call that a bear had been hit along Mil Potrero Highway.

Patrice Stimpson, the patrol manager, said, “He eventually got up and stumbled over into the grass area on the side of the road. The people who had hit him were there, and they were very upset. I didn’t see any sign of speeding. They came around the corner, and it was there.”

The California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the location.

Due to Cinnamon Bear’s injuries, with approval from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, he was put down.

Officer DC Williams with the California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon said, “A lot of times there’s nothing you can do. You hit the brakes, you hit the animal, and unfortunately, in a lot of cases, they have to be put down after they’re struck.”

Stimpson says car versus bear collisions happen about three to four times a year in this area, and are more common in the summertime.

Stimpson said, “... they’re traveling there, looking for food sources. They’re also training their babies. And boy, to hit a cub is really heartbreaking.”

Krysten Kellum, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says wildlife tends to be more active at dawn and dusk.

“If you see a bear and it’s in the middle of the road, slow down, stop, stay in your vehicle, allow that animal to go ahead and cross the road on their own,” said Kellum.

While speed was not determined to be a factor in this specific incident, officials emphasize the importance of slowing down– especially in the mountains.

“In some situations in striking an animal, it can be preventable, especially if you see ahead of time the animals that are near the road,” said Officer Williams. “You’re slowing down, you’re aware of what's going on because animals can be very unpredictable.”

Kellum adds that if you see one, assume that there may be others as well.

“... A mother bear could be moving through the area with her cubs or… deer travel in herds. Where there’s one, there could be more,” said Kellum.

And if your vehicle does end up striking a bear, pull off to the side, turn on your hazard lights, and stay in your vehicle.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, call 9-1-1.

